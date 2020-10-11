Navy veteran tries to recover military record but efforts hindered by pandemic

The veteran his military service record is buried beneath the river, including the all-important DD 214 document that includes his service history.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — October 2016 Hurricane Matthew left a path of destruction on the First Coast, flooding buildings and washing out a section of A1A.

Navy Veteran Robert Gilpin was living on his boat and it sank.

"When it sank, it had taken my paperwork. I lost everything on board," said Gilpin.

The veteran said his military service record is buried beneath the river, including the all-important DD 214 document that has his service history.

"The only thing I didn't lose was my job," he said.

Now, four years later, the loss has become the bane of his complaints. Gilpin is trying to use his VA benefits and cannot.

"I need to get some medical done; my knees have been bothering me," he said.

It is the first time he is applied for his VA benefits since he was discharged and the problem is he needs his DD 214 document.

"Any of my VA benefits I can't make use of without that document," said Gilpin.

You would think getting a copy is easy. In April, Gilpin requested a copy of his records from the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis Missouri, the Military Archives, then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

"Ever since August I haven't seen any kind of response," he said.

The NPRC was closed but entered phase two of reopening on Oct. 5. Gilpin is still waiting on his records and don't know when he will receive them.

He wants to see a doctor, and recently engaged, he wants to buy a home.

"You cannot access any of your benefits without the document," he said. "It hasn't been very often that I say I have a problem, but this is a problem."

Ironically, it would help if he was already in the VA's database electronically. Maybe that's the message — all veterans enroll electronically now before you need the benefits.

"Any help I can get," said Gilpin. "It would be greatly appreciated."

On Your Side reached out to the VFW Washington D.C. office and the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs. Both entities are working to see if they can help.

Bill Spann is Director of Jacksonville's Military Affairs and Veterans Department, a city-operated agency.