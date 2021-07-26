Navy veteran believes federal government will soon require military to receive COVID-19 vaccine

“I don't think they're going to wait for FDA approval. I think the executive branch has made a determination that it wants to push vaccination."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The US Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday they would require all of its frontline health care workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first federal agency to mandate its employees to be vaccinated.

Among workers who will be required to receive the vaccine are doctors, dentists, registered nurses, physician assistants and some specialists. Employees will have eight weeks to receive their vaccines or face discipline by the VA.

Retired Navy Captain and Jacksonville Attorney Daniel Bean believes the VA's mandate will be followed up by other vaccine mandates by the federal government.

“I think this is the first domino to fall," Bean said.

So far, President Joe Biden has not required active-duty military service members to get vaccinated, although he does have the power to do so.

Active duty military service members are currently required to receive FDA-approved vaccines, including the flu vaccine, each year.

While all COVID-19 vaccines used in the U.S. are approved for emergency use, Bean believes a military mandate is coming.

“I don't think they're going to wait for FDA approval. I think the executive branch has made a determination that it wants to push vaccination," Bean said. "I think that with the latest increase in numbers in the Delta variant, I think they'll use that as their basis to go ahead and push it forward.“