Watch Live: Navy ship returns to Mayport after 7-month deployment

The New York deployed in December and participated in numerous interoperability and partnership-building exercises with allies, according to a Navy spokesperson.

On Tuesday, the USS New York returns from a deployment to from the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations to Naval Station Mayport.

The ARG navigated over 50,000 nautical miles and completed multiple transits through the Strait of Gibraltar, the Suez Canal, the Bab-el Mandeb and the Strait of Hormuz.