Watch Live: Navy ship returns to Mayport after 7-month deployment

On Tuesday, the USS New York returns from a deployment to from the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations to Naval Station Mayport.
The New York deployed in December and participated in numerous interoperability and partnership-building exercises with allies, according to a Navy spokesperson.
The ARG navigated over 50,000 nautical miles and completed multiple transits through the Strait of Gibraltar, the Suez Canal, the Bab-el Mandeb and the Strait of Hormuz.
You can watch the ship's return here live starting around 11:30 a.m.