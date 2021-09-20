Naval Station Mayport conducting security exercises this week

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Naval Station Mayport will conduct base-wide exercises this week, which may include rounds of simulated gunfire.
The base representative says this is a scheduled exercise and is not in response to any specific threat.
Those exercises will start on Sept. 20 and go until Sept. 24.
These exercises are routinely coordinated to enhance the Navy’s security forces’ ability to respond and mitigate threats to the installation, says a representative for Naval Station Mayport.
Exercise coordinators say they have taken measures to minimize disruptions to normal base operations however, nearby residents may see increased security activity, hear blank rounds of simulated gunfire and experience slowdowns at base gates.