Naval Station Mayport conducting security exercises this week

Those exercises will start on Sept. 20 and go until Sept. 24. People in the area may hear simulated gunfire and see increased security.

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Naval Station Mayport will conduct base-wide exercises this week, which may include rounds of simulated gunfire.

The base representative says this is a scheduled exercise and is not in response to any specific threat.

These exercises are routinely coordinated to enhance the Navy’s security forces’ ability to respond and mitigate threats to the installation, says a representative for Naval Station Mayport.