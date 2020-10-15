Naval Air Station Jacksonville celebrates 80th anniversary

The Navy base known for being the birthplace of the world famous Blue Angels was installed Oct. 15, 1940.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Naval Air Station Jacksonville is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the naval base Thursday, Oct. 15.

The base, which is known for being the birthplace of the Navy's Blue Angels, was established Oct. 15, 1940. The base's first skipper, Capt. Charles P. Mason, commissioned the installation.

NAS Jax shared the excitement over its 80th anniversary celebration with a Facebook post saying "We want to thank all the talented men and women who have served loyally aboard our base. We will continue serving the Fleet for the next 80 years!"