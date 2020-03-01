A Mayport-based helicopter is returning home Friday after nine months of deployment, according to a release by the US Navy.

The helicopter detachment from HSM-46 is returning to Mayport around 3:30 p.m. after being deployed onboard the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), the release said.

While deployed on the USS Abraham Lincoln, the detachment operated in the Fifth Fleet Area of Operations conducting strike group defense.

The detachment flew more hours than any other MH-60R detachment in history, the release said.

Welcome home!