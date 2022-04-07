Military Family Clinic celebrates 2-years of service

A Medal of Honor recipient Sergeant Kyle White spoke about the critical need for PTSD and other mental health care for the military. He says it saved his life.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone in Jacksonville celebrated two years of service this month.

It's estimated between 10 to 15 percent of military veterans who have experienced combat are diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (PTSD), that's why it's important for places like the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone in Jacksonville to exist.

It focuses on offering mental health services for post 9/11 military veterans and families. The clinic is the largest of its kind in North Florida and is expanding its services since opening during the pandemic.

Medal of Honor recipient Sergeant Kyle White spoke about the critical need for PTSD and other mental health care for the military. He says it saved his life.

"That feeling of getting back to better is what I really want to get out to these communities. And have our nation's service members and their families understand that I went through it and it feels great when you're feeling like yourself again and these resources are here, so come give us a try," Sergeant Kyle White said.

If you or someone you know could benefit from these services, you're encouraged to check out centerstone.org to learn more.