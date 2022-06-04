Military expert weighs in on war in Ukraine, importance of maintaining readiness in combat

First Coast News National Security Expert, Vice Admiral Rick Snyder, retired, spoke with us from Washington D.C.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The mayor of the city of Mariupol put the number of civilians killed there at more than 5,000 Wednesday.

First Coast News National Security Expert, Vice Admiral Rick Snyder, retired, spoke with us from Washington D.C. and says the war shows the importance of maintaining readiness in combat.

Snyder has a long history of service at NAS Mayport and at high levels of the Pentagon and at NORAD.

Q: So you’re talking to us from Washington, DC, today. What brought you to the Nation's capital?

A: I had a meeting in the Pentagon with Department of Defense official to discuss a study I’ve been working on about sustaining military readiness.

Q: Was this study initiated after the war started in Ukraine?

A: No, this project started last summer. After 20 years of the war on terror, the Department of Defense was very good at sustaining readiness in an environment In which there was very little threat to supplying and maintaining our forces in combat. That aspect of the war was uncontested. In a conflict with a conflict with a major power, like China or Russia, we would not have that uncontested environment. We've known for a while that understanding sustaining combat operations in a contested environment needed to be looked at, so we were asked to do this study.

Q: Who did you meet with, and what have you found in the study?

A: I met with a senior official in charge of readiness. I can’t go into the details of the study, but I believe we need to consider a couple important issues. Communications and cybersecurity will be challenged. Our broader industrial base, and not just the defense industrial base, is vital to military readiness, and we need to be thinking in advance about the requirements to keep our forces supplied and ready - things like ammunition, fuels, parts, and medical supplies.

Q: What impact has the war in Ukraine has on the study?

A: It showed, in real time, the importance of maintaining readiness in combat, and what happens when you don’t. We saw columns of Russian tanks stalled waiting for parts and fuel, which allowed them to be more easily attacked and destroyed. We heard stories of Russian soldiers short on food. We saw how important it is to resupply the Ukrainians with weapons to help them fight for their freedom. The war provided added urgency to the U.S. effort to identify and address these challenges before conflict.

Q: Anything else we’re learning from the war for our military?