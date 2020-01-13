You may hear emergency vehicles and simulated gunfire, but Naval Station Mayport says there's nothing to worry about.

The base will be conducting exercises primarily at night until the end of the month.

They say there will be an increased presence in emergency vehicles, helicopter insertions and potential sounds of simulated gunfire within the vicinity of the Mayport basin.

These exercises are not in response to any specific threat or real-world event.

For questions or concerns, call the Naval Station Mayport Public Affairs Officer at 904 629-7145