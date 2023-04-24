A handshake he won't forget: Middleburg High connects students with Vietnam veterans

Most were treated like dirt when they came home. But now local schools are working to teach their students about the Vietnam War and connect them with local vets.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — "Most of us have Agent Orange," explains Vietnam veteran Tony D'Aleo to students at Middleburg High School.

Then he goes on to say they will probably "be dead in five years."

Sobering and sad, this is a tragic chapter of the Vietnam War. Some three million of our Vietnam veterans were exposed to Agent Orange, a poisonous chemical used to clear out the jungles in Vietnam to strip away enemy hiding spots.

It's one example of the blunt reality some Vietnam veterans shared with a crowd of Middleburg High students.

There was no sugar-coating.

But the students seemed to appreciate the honesty. One said, "I'm very glad they really said what actually happened."

The impact on the students? A hush of sincere respect.

Afterward, one student came up to D'Aleo and said, "I want to shake your hand before anything happens to you." D'Aleo served in the United States Army and then Marines for 2 1/2 years in Vietnam.

First Coast News worked with history teacher, Collin Markum, to bring our new documentary and Vietnam veterans to Middleburg High.

The day after the Vietnam event at Middleburg High, Markum says he had a roundtable discussion with his students. He says, "All positive responses--emotional or interesting comments they heard, questions they wanted to ask, info they had learned since talking at home last night."