Mayport ship CO fired over ‘loss of confidence’

Capt. Erica Hoffmann had led the USS Philippine Sea since April 2019.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The commanding officer of the Mayport-based USS Philippine Sea was removed from her post Monday “due to a loss of confidence in her ability to command,” the Navy has announced.

Capt. Erica Hoffmann had commanded the guided missile cruiser for just over a year. A written statement from the Naval Surface Forces Atlantic public affairs office didn’t elaborate on the decision.

Capt. Robert Thompson, who is assigned to the Naval Surface Force Atlantic commander’s office, is commanding the ship temporarily until a permanent replacement is chosen.

Hoffmann has been temporarily reassigned to the command staff of the U.S. Fourth Fleet.

A 1996 Naval Academy graduate, she had held many posts, including as executive officer of the Mayport frigate USS Samuel B. Roberts from 2011 to 2013, and commanded it until its decommissioning in 2015. She was the reactor officer on the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in Norfolk, Va., before taking over Philippine Sea in April 2019.

The Philippine Sea is part of Carrier Strike Group 2, which deploys with the Bush. It was at the Naval Weapons Station in Yorktown, Va., at the beginning of the month when it released 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel into the York River, according to a Virginia television station.