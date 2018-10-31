Mayport sailor competes on all-Navy bowling team | Stories of Service

Gerald Strohl is stationed at Mayport, but has dreams of one day competing full-time on the PBA tour.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We're proud to share the stories of service of men and women in the United States military, and they all have a life away from combat.

In this week's Stories of Service, we'd like to introduce you to a sailor from Mayport who wears multiple uniforms in the Navy

Far from the open seas, Gerald Strohl is putting in work.

"I kind of started a second career in the Navy," said Strohl, an E6 who is based at Mayport. Strohl is closing in on 19 years with the Navy and about a decade ago he began bowling regularly while he was involved in Navy recruiting.

"It was helping me with my career because I was able to clear my mind after work, come back to work with a fresh mind and focus on work," said Strohl.

Bowling has become more than a hobby. This year he's part of the All-Navy Bowling Team. The All-Navy Bowling team is a 4-man team that competes against teams from the other service branches. When he's not out to sea, he also competes in regional tournaments on the PBA Tour.

"The command I'm with now, the Valkyries, are super supportive, they'll let me have the leave on the weekends to travel to South Carolina for tournaments," said Strohl.

When he retires from the Navy, Strohl hopes to compete regularly on the PBA Tour.

"I've definitely competed with the best and I beat some of them, so I have what it takes," said Strohl.