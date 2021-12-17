Mayport-based ship returns from deployment, just in time for Christmas

In September, the ship seized an estimated 497 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of over $20.7 million.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Freedom-variant combat ship USS Sioux City will return to from deployment Friday, just in time for Christmas.

The ship deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission which included counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

In September, the ship seized an estimated 497 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of over $20.7 million.