Man, dog safely rescued from disabled yacht in St. Mary’s Channel

A Nassau County Sheriff's marine unit boat crew also assisted with the rescue, according to the Coast Guard.

ST. MARYS, Ga. — A man and his dog are safe after a Coast Guard rescued them from a 44-foot yacht after it became disabled in St. Mary’s Channel Friday.

The Coast Guard says a Fernandina river pilot notified Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville at 7:50 p.m. via VHF-FM channel 16 of the disabled vessel at the entrance of the channel.

The Coast Guard Station Mayport 45-foot Response Boat responded to the scene and picked up the man and his dog. The Coast Guard then towed the Joanie II back to Fernandina Harbor Marina.

“Due to the Joanie II being in the busy shipping channel, and poorly lit, we needed to tow the vessel to safety, not only for the owner but for other mariners as well,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Aveni, a Station Mayport boarding officer. "Thank you to the good Samaritan for calling us on channel 16 to alert us... ”