Estranged husband accused of murdering Jacksonville soldier in 2018 found guilty on all counts

Brittney Silvers was killed in 2018 at Fort Campbell. Her estranged husband, Victor Silvers, was arrested after a confession to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused of killing a Jacksonville soldier on a Kentucky military base has been found guilty of all counts against him.

Brittney Silvers was killed in 2018 at Fort Campbell’s base. Her estranged husband, Victor Silvers, was arrested after a confession to police.

Brittney Silvers who has now been referred to as Brittney Mitchell by family, was in the middle of divorce proceedings with her husband at the time of her murder.

Victor Silvers trial began last week in Kentucky in federal court and spanned several days.

He was found guilty on Wednesday for all seven related charges against him which include: First-degree murder, attempted murder, domestic violence resulting in death, violation of a protection order resulting in death, unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and discharging a firearm during a crime resulting in death.

Court records show they spent seven years in an abusive marriage. She filed a restraining order against Silvers, keeping him 300 feet away and prohibiting him from having a firearm.

The night she was killed, First Coast News previously reported that Silvers was at her apartment on base with a friend. That friend says when Victor Silvers showed up, Brittney told her friend to hide for his safety.

He says that’s when Silvers allegedly kicked in the door and started shooting. She was shot four times, according to her family. Her friend was shot while trying to disarm the suspect but recovered.

According to court records, Victor told investigators that during the murder and attempted murder he was "blanking" in and out of consciousness. Reports say Victor also told investigators that he recalls coming back into consciousness and seeing Brittney dead on the ground and also seeing the firearm in his hand.

Court records show that Victor purchased the firearm found at the crime scene on July 25, 2018 at Academy Sports.

Silvers held many awards and decorations and was posthumously promoted to Sergeant and received the Army Commendation Medal.