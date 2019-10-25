DAV and RecruitMilitary are joining forces to attract, hire and retain military veterans and military spouses in the Jacksonville area. On Nov. 7 there will be a free hiring event for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.

It will go from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field

RecruitMilitary has held 29 events in Jacksonville, drawing 12,318 attendees and 1,096 exhibitors. So far, 203 job seekers have registered to attend the Jacksonville Veterans Job Fair.

If you would like to register, click here.