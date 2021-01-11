Local push joins national effort to name US Navy Ship after Filipino-American service member

Telesforo de la Crux Trinidad, a Fireman Second Class, was awarded a medal of honor for saving multiple crew members after an explosion on his ship.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local effort is growing in Jacksonville for a US Navy ship to be named after a Filipino-American medal of honor recipient. It's a small part in a national movement that, if successful, would be the first ship named after someone of Filipino descent.

The city of Jacksonville hosts one of the largest Filipino communities in the state of Florida, with more than 24,000 Filipino-Americans in Duval County alone.

Some of the community like Bob Bontilao came to Jacksonville through the military.

“When I first came here back in the ’70s there were only like 400 families, most of them were navy families," said Bob Bontilao, president for Filipino-American Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce.

The large Filipino community and the military presence provide an appropriate backdrop for an effort to honor a Filipino-American service member.

“We have a big following with the military here and all we have to do is follow the infrastructure and plan that’s already laid out," said Bontilao.

Telesforo de la Crux Trinidad, a Fireman Second Class, was awarded a medal of honor for saving multiple crew members after an explosion on his ship in the early 1900’s.

A national push is underway to attach Trinidad’s name to one of nine combat ships up for naming in next year defense budget.

It started with the organization 'USS Telesforo Trinidad Campaign" writing to the Navy Historical and Heritage Command, who said they like the idea but there was competition. The next steps are writing letters to the Secretary of the Navy and to get the opinion of a congressional delegation.

“The Navy names ships to inspire its sailors to excel and actually live the core values of honor, courage and commitment, said Dan Gruta, a member of the USSTTC board of directors. "Telesforo Trinidad is one such sailor."

At this time, 33 members of Congress have signed on, and the group got endorsements from two major veteran organizations. The Navy Secretary will weigh the naming options once the budget is approved