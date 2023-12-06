Stories of Service: Kenneth Benton

Kenneth Benton graduated from Mandarin High School in 2021 and immediately enlisted in the Army.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The United States has members of the military stationed all across the planet. In this week's Stories of Service, we profile a young man from Jacksonville who is seeing the world through his military experience.

Kenneth McCarthy Benton graduated from Mandarin High School in June of 2021 and almost immediately after walking across the stage to grab his diploma he enlisted in the Army. Off to boot camp he went, trading a cap and gown for military fatigues.

Benton was molded into the soldier that the United States Army needed him to become and now Specialist E4 Benton is deployed in Korea to guard American interests in Asia.

Benton has grown as a person and a soldier during the 2 years that he's served our country in the Army, but his mom says that his family back home in Jacksonville misses him tremendously and can't wait for his safe return back to the United States.

Kenneth Benton's mom Lisa says that her son is her hero and that she's extremely proud of him. First Coast News is proud to share the Stories of Service of the brave men and women who protect us and serve our country.