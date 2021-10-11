USS Iwo Jima returns from deployment to Naval Station Mayport

During deployment, the crew participated in multinational operations and joint training exercises.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) is scheduled to return to Naval Station Mayport following a seven-month deployment.

The Iwo Jima traveled to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation. During the deployment, the crew participated in multinational operations and joint training exercises with international partners to foster positive relationships.

They also promoted freedom of navigation and maritime security.