JEA teams up with nonprofit to serve senior and homebound veterans

More than 80 bags of food and toiletries will be delivered to local veterans.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Homebound and senior veterans across the First Coast are getting a special delivery on Veterans Day.

JEA and Community Health Outreach have teamed up to serve those who have served us.

“JEA employees are very big on serving the community and a few of them got together to coordinate this food and toiletries drive for veterans,” JEA spokeswoman Simone Garvey-Ewan said. “Some of them are homebound, some are disabled, so it’s very important they have access to these items.”

Community Health Outreach Pantry Manager Charles Green says while they’re using this drive to help senior and homebound veterans, they’re thankful for everyone who has served.

“We also think about all of our veterans, even those who find themselves at this very moment on foreign soil," Green said, "We just pray for our veterans and hope that God will keep them safe protect them."

JEA and Community Health Outreach volunteers started deliveries on Wednesday. A total of 85 will be delivered across the First Coast.

“Dry goods, canned goods, cleaning supplies, just about anything you can name. They’re going to get a good bag,” Green said.

All the goods were donated by JEA employees.

“It’s an honor to first, volunteer because it means that I’m doing my part to help serve the community. At JEA that’s huge for all of us. Veterans are an integral part of our society it’s an honor,” Garvey-Ewan said.

Wednesday, the first delivery was made to 93-year-old World War II veteran Eugene Dyson.

Green says Dyson and his wife would often visit the food pantry.

“He hasn’t been here lately because of the pandemic,” Green said “He’s still very active. Mobility wise he can’t get around but his handshake, strong handshake.”

Garvey-Ewan says although nothing compares to Dyson’s service, it’s an honor to serve him.