Jacksonville’s Elizabeth Ware is serving our country in the Navy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s our honor to share the Stories of Service of those who serve in the armed forces. Thousands of brave men and women from the First Coast serve our country in the military and in this week’s Stories of Service we’d like to focus on one sailor from Jacksonville who is serving our country half a world away.

U.S. Navy aviation ordinanceman 3rd class Elizabeth Ware is from Jacksonville and the Navy sent First Coast News a picture of her removing a bomb rack unit from an MH60 Seahawk helicopter in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.

Ordinanceman Ware and the USS Nimitz are conducting routine operations with the 7th Fleet. The 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

