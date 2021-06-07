Jacksonville Zoo holding Military Appreciation Night Saturday

The event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Wristbands are available to purchase at the NAS Jax and Naval Station Mayport USO offices for $5 each.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a related report.)

Military families, get ready for a night at the zoo! The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is hosting its annual Military Appreciation Night Saturday, presented by VyStar Credit Union.

A wristband includes zoo admission, unlimited train rides, carousel, Stingray Bay and Splash Grounds access. The event is open to active duty, retirees, reservists, National Guard, veterans, Department of Defense personnel and dependents.