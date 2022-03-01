Stories of Service: Jacksonville Navy veteran competes in Ms. Veteran America event

The Ms. Veteran America competition is described as an event that showcases the "woman beyond the uniform."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's Stories of Service, we have a great update about a local Navy veteran who recently competed in Ms. Veteran America.

In August, First Coast News told you about Theresa Melton. She is originally from San Diego and has made her home in Jacksonville.

Melton grew up in a military family. She did about eight years altogether in the military between active duty and reserves. Just a couple of months ago, she competed in the Ms. Veteran America program in Orlando.

"It was great. Once in a lifetime. More than what I would have expected," Melton said.

The Ms. Veteran America competition is described as an event that showcases the "woman beyond the uniform." Melton says about 160 women entered the competition. Only 19 were selected.

Melton did not place in the top three; however, she did place top 10 in talent.

"I met a lot of amazing women, veterans, active duty, reservists, retirees, all over the board. All of them were doing just great things," Melton added.

As a semi-finalist, Melton raised money and awareness to help women veterans who are homeless. Homeless women veterans are described as the fastest-growing homeless population in America. According to the organization, money raised from event will be used to provide housing for them and their children.

Even though she didn't win the competition, Melton says she plans to continue helping women veterans and working with veterans who are entering the corporate world for the first time.