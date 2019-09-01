A U.S. Navy captain had his first appearance in federal court after turning himself into the to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service on Wednesday. He is being charged in connection to the 2015 death of a Navy employee in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Captain John "J.R." Nettleton pleaded not guilty to the 10 counts filed against him which include obstruction of justice, concealment of material facts, falsification of records and false statements.

He's had to surrender his passport but has been released, and they are not seeking detention.

Artist rendering of first appearance of Captain John "J.R." Nettleton

A family friend of the victim attended the first appearance and spoke with First Coast News about their disappointment with the charges.

“It’s bittersweet because we really wanted him (Nettleton) to be indicted for murder but we understand the Dept of Justice may not have had enough evidence...he’s getting away with murder.”

He faces 110 years max penalty and over 2.5 million in fines if convicted. A trial date set for May 6.

Nettleton was reassigned to Jacksonville after working as a commander at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay since June 2012. He was reassigned after the victim, 42-year-old Christopher Tur was found dead in the waters off the base on Jan. 11, 2015, a day after he was reported missing.

Today is the 4th anniversary of his passing.

Christopher Turr

Family

According to the indictment, Nettleton, Tur and Tur's wife were attending a party at the Officer's Club on Jan. 9, 2015 in Guantanamo Bay. Tur accused Nettleton of having an affair with his wife.

Tur reportedly confronted Nettleton again at his home that night. He reportedly told a friend over the phone that he "just knocked the Skipper out," according to the federal indictment.

On Jan. 10, 2015, the friend confronted Nettleton and told him that Tur never went home the night before.

Nettleton ordered a search for Tur and the Navy opened a missing person investigation.

During the search, the Department of Justice says Nettleton failed to inform his superior officers and subordinates multiple times that Tur accused him of cheating with his wife, as well as their reported altercation at his home.

Around 11 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2015, the U.S. Coast Guard found his body in the waters off the base.

Search crews also found a paper towel with a reddish-brown stain near Nettleton's backyard, according to the indictment. A DNA test was conducted on the paper towel and it was determined that the blood belonged to Tur.

Nettleton continued to deny rumors that were circulating about Tur's confrontation at the party, a report states.

"Nettleton's denial of an extramarital affair with Tur's spouse was false because Nettleton knew that he and Tur's souse had engaged in an extramarital affair in or about 2014," according to the indictment.

Nettleton finally revealed on Jan. 13, 2015, that the three of them attended the party, that Tur accused him of having an affair with his wife, who then told him to inform NCIS. He did not, according to the indictment.

Nettleton also didn't reveal the altercation between him and Tur, the indictment states.

That same day, an autopsy was conducted. It revealed that Tur drowned and suffered from fractured ribs and rib injuries before he died. It also found he had a cut on his head.

NCIS conducted several searches of Nettleton's home and found suspected bloodstains, which matched Tur's DNA, according to the indictment.

Nettleton was assigned to the headquarters of Navy Region Southeast in Jacksonville awaiting the outcome of the investigation.

On Wednesday, he turned himself in and he is scheduled to appear in federal court in Jacksonville.

