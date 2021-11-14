Jacksonville native, Army Warrant Officer dies while conducting military training

Calvin T. Rockward III died on Oct. 27 while conducting military training at a Special Forces Warrant Certification Course in North Carolina.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Family members and fellow soldiers are mourning the loss of Army Warrant Officer 1, Calvin T. Rockward III, who died last month.

The 38-year-old Jacksonville native died on Oct. 27 while conducting military training at the Special Forces Warrant Officer Technical and Tactical Certification Course at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, according to an obituary from the Florida Times-Union.

"WO1 Rockward was a warrior," said Col. Ryan Ehrler, commander, 1st SFG (A). "An accomplished, respected, and loved Special Forces Soldier and teammate, Cal was also kind-hearted and cared deeply about his family. He always put a smile on the face of every person he encountered. We collectively mourn the loss of our brother and honor his service to the Nation, and our deepest condolences go to WO1 Rockward's family."

During his time in the military, Rockward earned several awards including the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal and many more.

Rockward is survived by his wife, Lee-Anne Patricia McRadu, his daughter Reagan, parents Calvin and Brenda, sister Shivon, and brother Stephen, the obituary said.

A Visitation will be held at the Destination Church, 7341 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville, FL. 32211 on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 6 - 8 p.m.

The Funeral Service will be on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the Destination Church at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Jacksonville National Cemetery with Full Military Honors.