Still waiting to leave Afghanistan: Jacksonville family working to rescue family left behind

Sayed Hashimi's family members were on an evacuation list, but their flight was cancelled.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A year after the last US military plane left the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, families on the First Coast are still trying to rescue their loved ones who were left behind.

"A few days ago, they tried to harm me and my family," said one man who spoke with First Coast News from a hotel in Kabul.

He wanted to keep his identity hidden and explained the Taliban is on the hunt to find and capture those looking to leave the country.

"We have to do something to hide ourselves to keep our family safe," he said.

He has eight other family members were on the evacuation list, but their flight out last year was cancelled.

A year later, they are still waiting. His family in Jacksonville is left to wonder what happens next.

"I just don't believe that we should be left behind," said Sayed Hashimi, a relative of the man who is in hiding.

Sleepless nights are common for Hashimi, who has been trying to coordinate their way out from his home in Jacksonville.

He says their papers are signed, but there hasn't been any sign of rescues for months.

"It hurts, I don't think they were left behind on purpose," Hashimi said.

He first shared his family's story last year and hoping someone may be able to help. So far, he says answers to his questions have not been satisfying.