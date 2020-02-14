Having a baby is scary. Whether it’s your first or your fourth baby, all you want is comfort. That can be especially difficult for expecting mothers whose significant others are out at sea.

A Jacksonville Beach woman is hoping to provide a little community love for those expectant mothers by throwing them a baby shower.

Debbie McCabe Reedy was awarded the Elks National Foundation spotlight grant. She’s using the $2,000 grant to give ten expecting navy moms a baby shower. The shower will be held Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Elks Lodge #221.

Each mom has a special wish list of items and Reedy has created specialized baby gift bags for each mom.

“I think it’s more personal that way and it’ll make them feel extra special and feel like they have a support system here,” she said.

While some moms requested a stroller or a baby carrier, others are getting the baby clothes and extra diapers they wished for.

Reedy hopes that even though these moms may not have family or their spouse with them at the moment, they can feel the love from the community.