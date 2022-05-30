How would you describe this? Beautiful? Chilling? U.S. Navy Master Chief performs 'Old Glory'

It's a video to watch yourself or with your family, especially for anyone feeling a rush of pride for our military.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — He's Mack Ellis, Master Chief, United States Navy (Retired).

He worked at both NAS JAX as a Southeast Region Master Chief and Mayport as a 4th Fleet Master Chief. He's proud of his military service.

"I had a couple of scholarships to go to college and I chose the United States Navy. I'd do it all over again," he says.

Now Chief Ellis pours his heart and soul into a dramatic presentation entitled, 'Old Glory'.

First Coast News asked him to do us the honor of performing it for our TV audience and online viewers. He said that he would be honored.