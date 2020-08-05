On Friday, the Blue Angels will be flying to the City of Jacksonville to honor our first responders as they fight the frontlines of COVID-19.

This flight squadron will be soaring across the city for 20 minutes, from 11:40 a.m. to noon, allowing multiple neighborhoods to catch a glimpse of them in the sky.

Below is a breakdown of their flight route:

At 11:40 a.m., the Blue Angels will first appear at Naval Station Mayport, flying down the coastline until they get to around the Sawgrass area.

At the Sawgrass area, they will turn north and pass Nocatee, flying toward the Mayo Clinic.

There, the Blue Angels will make their way toward the Southside area before they turn toward Downtown Jacksonville where they will be making a loop.

If you're at the hospital, you will want to keep your eyes toward the Fuller Warren-San Marco area before they make a circle toward the Northside area.

The squadron will circle along the St. Johns River toward NAS Jacksonville and past the Orange Park Medical Center and Argyle Forest.

The Blue Angels will then head north toward the Westside of town by 11:52 a.m., run east of Interstate 295 northward toward the westside of Jacksonville International Airport.

The fighter jets will then circle back toward Arlington, cross the Southside again and head toward Clay County.

The Blue Angels are expected to be out of our area, near Fleming Island, around noon.

The Jacksonville Blue Angels flight path for Friday, May 8.

Blue Angels