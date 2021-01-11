Stories of Service: How you can help wounded veterans in our community

The nonprofit says every step you take and dollar you raise will help empower wounded warriors as they take on their next mission.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Wounded Warrior Project's Carry Forward 5K is happening this Saturday, Nov. 6. It will take place at the Wounded Warrior Project Headquarters on Belfort Road at 8 a.m.

If you would like to participate, there are three things you can do during the 5K:

Carry a flag to show support and patriotism

Carry a weight to represent the responsibilities veterans bear while serving our country

Carry another person to symbolize one warrior carrying another in their time of need

One of the biggest supporters of the event is Jacksonville University's Men's Lacrosse Team. They've raised more than $7,600.

First Coast News spoke with one of the team's leaders, John Lukacovic, who has a brother in the military.

"We just saw the opportunity to really give back. No matter how much money we raise, or what how many people we have run, there's really no amount of money that we can bring that will thank them for their service," Lukacovic said.

The Wounded Warrior Project provides services in mental health, career counseling and long-term rehabilitative care for veterans with physical injuries, traumatic brain injuries and PTSD.

"You can directly see the impact that they have for servicemen and women. So, it's just another amazing opportunity for us to help out in that way," Lukacovic added.