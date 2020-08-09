Guided missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black arrives at Naval Station Mayport

The ship arrives Tuesday morning at Mayport before it will be commissioned Sept. 26 in Port Canaveral.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Navy's first ship to be commissioned as USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), a guided missile destroyer, is set to arrive at Naval Station Mayport for the first time Tuesday morning.

When the ship arrives, it will be joining Naval Surface Squadron 14 and sister ships USS The Sullivans (DDG 68, USS Farragut (DDG 99), USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), USS Lassen (DDG 82) and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), according to a release from NS Mayport.

The ship will be commissioned Sept. 26 in Port Canaveral.

The ship is named in honor of the first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, Delbert D. Black. Black is known for initiating the master chief program, ensuring enlisted leadership was properly represented Navy-wide, according to a release from NS Mayport.

You can watch the ship's arrival below.