Georgia National Guard conducts helicopter flyover for Memorial Day

The Guard will conduct the flyovers both in north Georgia and south Georgia.

ATLANTA — Continuing a string of similar honorary displays, the Georgia National Guard on Memorial Day is conducting flyovers in two parts of the state featuring four UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters.

Separate flyovers will be held in both north Georgia and south Georgia, and pass above both hospitals and sites that honor military service. They will be flown by the 78th Aviation Troop Command.

The flyover will last from 10:30 a.m. to sometime after noon.

"MEMORIAL DAY FLYOVER: On #MemorialDay, helicopters of the Georgia Army National Guard will fly over north and south Ga. in honor of our fallen and to remind us all of the debt we owe for the high price that has been paid for our liberty. #GeorgiaGuardRemembers #GeorgiaStrong," the Guard tweeted on Friday.

The north Georgia flyover will start from Clay National Guard Center in Marietta and fly toward downtown Atlanta, going up toward Lake Lanier and eventually coming back down from Cherokee County. Here is the flight path and times the copters are expected over various landmarks:

Grady Health System - 10:40 a.m.

Stone Mountain Park - 10:48 a.m.

Northside Hospital Gwinnett - 11:03 a.m.

Lake Lanier - 11:22 a.m.

Northside Hospital Forsyth - 11:30 a.m.

Northside Hospital Cherokee - 11:47 a.m.

Georgia National Cemetery - 11:51 a.m.

Wellstar Kennestone Hospital - 12:03 p.m.

Kennesaw Mountain Battlefield Park - 12:07 p.m.

Marietta National Cemetery - 12:09 p.m.

The south Georgia flyover will be conducted first above Savannah before it moves across the region to Albany.