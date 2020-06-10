With suicide on the rise among active duty military, here are free resources for military families on the First Coast

There are free resources from counseling to anger management and more on base for military members and their families.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many of us have struggled during the pandemic as more stress is added onto our every day lives. Mental health issues are not new, though.

The National Institute of Mental Health reports suicides have been on a slow and steady rise since 1999.

The U.S. Naval Institute reports that according to the 2019 Annual Department of Defense report, "the overall rate of deaths by suicide across the services rose from 20.2 deaths per 100,000 in 2015 to 25.9 in 2019."

It is still unclear the effect of the pandemic on these rates and overall mental health, but as a military community, the First Coast has thousands of people serving our country, and we want to let them know about resources they can use if they are struggling.

Active duty members and their families can find free help at The Fleet and Family Support Center. Naval Station Mayport's counseling and advocacy program supervisor Susan Rucker says the need is there.

Save this link Mayport military & family! Fleet & Family Support Center is at Naval Station Mayport. They offer FREE counseling for all ranges of topics: stress, anger, family counseling, and more. It is so important to take care of your mental health. https://t.co/hrHW0NZV8a — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) October 6, 2020

"The stigma from mental health is finally starting to go away a little bit (and) our counselors are really good and have a good reputation among the commands and the sailors that refer to us," Rucker says.

AP News created a graph to show rise in suicides among active duty members through 2019. Suicides for Reserve and National Guard members are going down.

There are many factors that play into the statistics, but we know in 2020 the pandemic has affected people's mental health forcing isolation for many. In April, U.S. DoD chaplains shared a message on getting help.

“If you find yourself becoming overwhelmed, please, I am encouraging you enjoy the support of a chaplain or the help of someone else. God bless you," said one chaplain in the video.

You can get help with anger management, stress management, family counseling, domestic violence and many more issues for free on bases. Rucker says NAS Jax and Kings Bay also have free resources at their very own Fleet and Family Support Centers.

She says the pandemic stopped in-person counseling services, but they have reopened in-person counseling over the past few weeks at Mayport. Rucker says they are still doing telephone services, but she believes there is more to gain from being face-to-face.

“Sometimes you can see things that you wouldn’t see otherwise. Just to have that interaction in person like you and I sitting and talking to each other, I can get so much more from you and you from me than by phone," said Rucker.

As for suicide rates rising, Rucker says the Navy has a program called SAIL: sailor assistance and intercept for life. It is a suicide intervention program that the Navy has had in place since 2016.

The Fleet and Family Support Center at Mayport is currently not taking walk-ins because of COVID-19, but you can call to schedule an appointment and learn more about their services. Their number is 904-270-6600 Ext. 1701.

To reach the Fleet and Family Support Center at Kings Bay, call 912-573-4222.