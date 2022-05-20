13 years in the making: Founders of Burn Pits 360 watch PACT Act get closer to possibly becoming law

Burn Pit 360 played a huge role in the push to help Veterans exposed to toxins

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The PACT Act is expected to be voted on the Senate soon. This, after it announced a bi-partisan deal was reached on historic toxic exposure legislation.

If and when it becomes law, VA health care eligibility would be expanded to post 9/11 combat veterans. That includes more than 3.5 million exposed veterans.

It would especially help the men and women who served overseas while exposed to toxins from open air burn pits, a combination of hazardous materials that were regularly doused in jet fuel. Something that left Torres' husband, Army Captain Le Roy Torres, on oxygen 24 hours a day. The two founded Burn Pits 360. It is non-profit organization that focuses on advocating for veterans who've been suffering.

"It's been worth every minute, every hour, every day," Rosie Torres said. "Every day of those 13 years have all been worth it."

The Torres family, volunteers and veterans fighting for change have been working hard for the past 13 years. They've gone door-to-door, passing flyers, reaching out to elected officials. They're so close to seeing their hard work come to fruition. To Torres, the senate coming to an agreement is the "step in the right direction."

"It took years and years if us spending and exhausting our life savings to get the answers we need," Torres added.

President Joe Biden said he would sign this legislation into law immediately.

"Nothing's done till it's done, you know?" Torres said.