Ex-Naval petty officer based in Kingsland admits to distributing child porn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former U.S. Navy petty officer stationed at Submarine Base Kings Bay has admitted to distribution of child pornography.

Anthony Gabriel Ortiz, 23, of Kings Bay, Ga., pled guilty in U.S. District Court to Distribution of Child Pornography, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

He now awaits sentencing.

Estes says the charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, up to 40 years, along with substantial financial penalties and restitution. This will be followed by up to life on supervised release and registration as a sex offender.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Court documents and testimony reveals that in 2019, when Ortiz was in the U.S. Naval Nuclear Power Training Command in Charleston, S.C., investigators with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police found online images of child pornography shared via a messaging application.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service was contacted.

Ortiz, a petty officer third class, reportedly transferred in April 2019 to Submarine Base Kings Bay in Kingsland where he later was interviewed by investigators.

Documents reveal he was taken into custody after admitting to possessing and distributing child pornography over the internet, and multiple images and videos of child sexual exploitation were found on electronic devices in his possession.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/.