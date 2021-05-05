Watch Live: Florida National Guard welcomes home 202nd Red Horse Squadron

The unit was deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar for 7 months in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — About 100 members of the Florida National Guard's 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers, or Red Horse Squadron, are reuniting with their families in Jacksonville Wednesday afternoon.

A redeployment ceremony welcoming them home is taking place at Jacksonville International Airport's 125th Fighter Wing. The unit was deployed to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar for seven months in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.