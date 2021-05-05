Watch Live: Florida National Guard welcomes home 202nd Red Horse Squadron

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — About 100 members of the Florida National Guard's 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers, or Red Horse Squadron, are reuniting with their families in Jacksonville Wednesday afternoon.
A redeployment ceremony welcoming them home is taking place at Jacksonville International Airport's 125th Fighter Wing. The unit was deployed to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar for seven months in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.
They accomplished multiple air base and airfield facility, hangar, runway and other heavy engineer repairs and construction projects throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, the Florida National Guard said in a news release Wednesday.