Florida active duty service members send Thanksgiving greetings to family, friends, community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Active duty service members stationed around the globe who call Florida home are sending their Thanksgiving greetings to friends, family and their communities this holiday season.

While these brave men and women are sending their wishes to loved ones back home, join us at First Coast News in thanking them for their service!

Army Capt. James Holland with the 146th Expeditionary Signal Battalion in Kuwait sent a shoutout to his wife, Ashley, as well as their sons, JT, Clayton and Jackson.

"A special shoutout to Clayton, who's celebrating his 11th birthday today," Holland said in the Oct. 28 recording, "I miss y'all, I love y'all, and I'll be home soon."

Army Sgt. Kendall Roberson from the 146th ESB out of Jacksonville wished her friends and family a happy holidays. Kendall is from Palm Coast.

Sgt. IIsa Stephens, noncommissioned officer in charge of the Camp Arifjan, Kuwait Veterinary Treatment Facility, gave a holiday shoutout to his family and friends in Jacksonville.

"I am thankful for life itself and all opportunities brought to me while being here," Stephens said.

The holiday wishes were not limited to families and friends. Two soldiers included shoutouts to their favorite football teams, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Army Spc. Timothy Crutchley, with the 146th ESB, sent a shoutout from Kuwait.

"I want to wish you guys a Happy Thanksgiving, a Merry Christmas and Go Jags!" Crutchley said.

Spc. Logan Cagle from the 146th ESB out of Jacksonville hails from Tampa. He sent a special shoutout to the Bucs.

Army Staff Sgt. Robert "Happy" Gilmore from the 146th ESB gave a shoutout to his friends and family. His hometown is Ponte Vedra.

Navy ITSN Hoffman gave a shoutout to friends and family in his hometown of Lake Worth from onboard the USS Bataan.

Several Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic sailors sent Thanksgiving greetings, including CS2 Joseph from Orlando.

"A special shoutout to those sailors who currently will have the watch this holiday season and won't be able to see their families," Joseph said. "I would like to let you know your sacrifice does not go unnoticed. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone."

Lt. Col. Eugene Williams of Wimauma, Florida, sent a Thanksgiving shoutout to his wife, April. He's a part of the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve stationed in Kuwait.