Voices of Valor: First Coast News special report honoring WWII veterans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are losing our World War II Veterans to time, and there is only one team of reporters on our First Coast dedicated to sharing their stories: First Coast News On Your Side Anchor Jeannie Blaylock and Good Morning Jacksonville Anchor Lewis Turner. First Coast News On Your Side and community partner Vystar Credit Union bring you Voices of Valor WWII 75 Years Later Wednesday at 7 p.m. on WJXX ABC25.

Blaylock and Turner traveled across our region prior to the pandemic, visiting with Pacific Theater Veterans and their family members to document what they endured. And through it all, every single veteran interviewed with insists, he would sacrifice all to serve again. “The more we learn about this Greatest Generation, the more we stand in awe,” said Blaylock. “The entire country rallied to preserve freedom for the world.”

Blaylock added she’s fascinated learning about our veterans. “I knew almost nothing about ‘Flying the Hump’ or blood chits or secret codes sailors used,” said Blaylock.

A key component of learning the stories of ‘Our Greatest Generation’ includes telling them from the deck of USS The Sullivans at Naval Station Mayport. Blaylock, Turner and First Coast News Marketing Creative Manager Paul Bulluck were granted special access to shoot on the deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer. The ship includes a decorated history of its own, which Blaylock says, “you’ll see in our special; it’s sad, but a powerful story you need to see.”

Bulluck, Executive Producer of the show, conceptualized the look and feel with Blaylock and Turner from concept to completion. From writing, to shooting, to editing the production, Bulluck said this was a passion project. “One of the most important things our industry can do is to document the history of our time,” he said.

“Being able to talk and listen to these veterans who served in WWII 75 years ago is truly a blessing,” added Bulluck. “It is our responsibility to make sure the future remembers what these veterans did. Their sacrifices allow us to have the freedoms and liberties we enjoy today.”

Blaylock and Turner are known for producing powerful First Coast News specials. The two traveled to Normandy, France in 2019 to document the largest seaborne invasion in history and produced the Emmy Award-Winning show First Coast News On Your Side D-Day 75 Years Later Rendezvous with History, which is now part of the history curriculum in many of our schools.

First Coast News On Your Side Voices of Valor WWII 75-Years Later is an hour special airing on Wednesday, January 27 at 7pm on WJXX ABC25. It is a series of reports you'll want to watch with your family. The people you'll meet are not in history books, but they will teach you a lesson of American pride.