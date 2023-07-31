x
Gary Sinise Foundation honors Jacksonville area Vietnam vets, recognizes First Coast News, On Your Side for 'Voices of Bravery'

First Coast News, On Your Side anchors Jeannie Blaylock and Lewis Turner were recognized Saturday for "Voices of Bravery: Honoring the Veterans of Vietnam."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday was a special day in Jacksonville. The Gary Sinise Foundation honored local Vietnam veterans at the Jacksonville Elks Lodge. Mission BBQ, known for its support of veterans, provided food. Special recognition was given to First Coast News, On Your Side anchors Jeannie Blaylock and Lewis Turner for the station's special program "Voices of Bravery: Honoring the Veterans of Vietnam."

Saturday's event, and "Voices of Bravery" were a tribute to the March 2023 50th anniversary of the end of Vietnam. 

Navy Command Master Chief Ret. Mack Ellis gave a riveting tribute to the vets, thanking them for their service and telling them, "Warriors, the watch stands relieved."

WATCH: Honoring Vietnam veterans, commemorating 50 years since last combat soldier's exit | Voices of Bravery

First Coast News, On Your Side anchors Lewis Turner (left) and Jeannie Blaylock were recognized Saturday, July 29 at the Elks Lodge in Jacksonville.
Mission BBQ servers stand watch over the food Saturday, July 29 at the Elks Lodge in Jacksonville where Vietnam Veterans were being honored.
Jeannie Blaylock speaks to a guest at the Jacksonville Elks Lodge on Saturday, July 29 during a program honoring Vietnam Veterans.
Lewis Turner holds up an award Jacksonville area Vietnam veterans presented to him and Jeannie Blaylock for the 'Voices of Bravery' Vietnam special.

