First Coast Honor Flight honoring women who served

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — On its inaugural trip to Washington, D.C., First Coast Honor flight took 25 veterans to see the memorials built in their honor.

Of those veterans, five served in the Korean War, the other 20 in Vietnam.

Two of those Vietnam era veterans to make the trip were females, Loretta Draper and Norine Katich.

Katich was in the Air Force, and was a jet engine mechanic during her service.

Part of the trip around D.C. was a visit to the Women In Military Service for America memorial.

"I think it's wonderful, because women were usually ignored or made a joke of," Katich said. "I think it's so wonderful that we have a memorial, and it is beautiful."

Part of the memorial is an exhibit called "Herstory." It is a growing collection of stories from women who served. It's interactive and allows the veteran to search her name. When Draper typed in her name, her story of military service popped up.

"I'm 66 years old and I'm in a museum," she said, delighted. "It feels great, it really does."