'Fighting Tigers' return to NAS Jacksonville after 6-month deployment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The "Fighting Tigers" of Patrol Squadron VP 8 are expected to return to Naval Air Station Jacksonville on Thursday after what the Navy calls a highly successful six-month deployment.

They were deployed between the 5th and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility.

During their 2020-2021 deployment, the Navy says the squadron's 12 combat aircrews flew over 3,400 operational hours and conducted numerous Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft missions.

While assigned to the 5th Fleet area of responsibility, the Fighting Tigers provided critical intelligence and reconnaissance in support of Operations Sentinel and Restoring Hope, deterring malign actors and protecting merchant vessels.