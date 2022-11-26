Families, loved ones reunited today at Mayport for homecoming

USS Thomas Hudner returns from deployment where they provided support as part of the USS Gerald R. Ford Strike Group conducting training exercises.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 300 men and women were overseas on USS Thomas Hudner for just a little over a month. A voyage that is something to remember according to commanding officer, Shelby Nikitin.

“Being a part of the group that gets to support the Gerald R. ford the largest aircraft carrier in the world that’s an incredible honor to be one of the assets. It’s trusted to protect the Atlantic, so it was incredible,” said Shelby Nikitin, Commanding officer.

This deployment gets even better because all these families get to see their loved ones just in time for the holidays.

“I’m taking my girls to Europe for Christmas as a Christmas present, so we are not too sure when we are going to do the gift exchange part,” said Michelle Ashley whose daughter came back from deployment.

Other families First Coast News talked to says they have plans to get a Christmas tree today.

“We are just really excited to see him home for the holiday festivities. They are really excited to see their dad and hug their dad,” said Shannon Dennie, whose son returned from deployment.