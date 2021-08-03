Flyover planned Tuesday for Military Appreciation Day at THE PLAYERS

Not attending THE PLAYERS? You can still see the F-15's as they fly down the beaches, across to NAS Jax and then to the Downtown area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All eyes will be on the sky during the Military Appreciation Day flyover at THE PLAYERS Championship on Tuesday.

F-15's from the Florida Guard 125th Fighter Wing will honor members of the military, past and present as they fly over Jacksonville

THE PLAYERS is pleased to offer a limited number of complimentary tickets for military members and discounted admission for veterans with valid identification on March 9 and 10.

See the map below for where and when you can see the flyover.