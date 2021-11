List: Events for the 2021 Celebration of Valor in Jacksonville

The 2021 Celebration of Valor includes a wide variety of educational, patriotic, community and civic activities.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Celebration of Valor is an annual series of events honoring the service and sacrifice of Jacksonville’s proud military community.

This annual tradition brings together the City of Jacksonville and the military communities in the local area to recognize those who serve and who have served.

The 2021 Celebration of Valor includes a wide variety of educational, patriotic, community and civic activities, all focused on demonstrating Jacksonville’s deep appreciation and respect for service men and women in the United States Armed Forces.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Marine & Navy FMF Corpsmen Memorial Ceremony

4 P.M.

Evergreen Cemetery

4535 N. Main St., 32206

Thursday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day Parade

Downtown Jacksonville

11:01 A.M.

Thursday, Nov. 11 - Nov. 28

Veterans Hall of Fame Display

City Hall Atrium

117 W. Duval St., 32202

Sunday, Nov. 14

10th Annual Salute to Veterans 5K

Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall

1145 E. Adams St., 32202

8 A.M.

Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans

1P.M. - 3 P.M.

300 A. Philip Randolph Blvd. - 32202

POC: (904) 399-4486

Monday, Nov. 15

HerVoice Virtual Series 2 - The Evolution & Future of Military Women

Women Army Corps Veteran Association & NE Florida Women Veterans

7 P.M.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Recruit Military Job Fair

11:00 A.M - 3:00 P.M.

TIAA Bank Field, East Club

1 TIAA Bank FIeld Dr. - 32202

Monday, Nov. 22

HerVoice Virtual Series 3 - Women in Combay/Deployment

Women Army Corps Veteran Association & NE Florida Women Veterans

7 P.M.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguaritary

Salute to Service Game

1:00 P.M.

TIAA Bank Field

1 TIAA Bank Field Drive

Jacksonville, FL 32202

Friday, Dec.3

Military Affairs and Veterans Department

Vetrepreneur Summit - Virtual

10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Army Navy Watch Party

Game starts 3:00 P.M.

Gates open 2:00 P.M.

TIAA Bank Field, East Club

1 TIAA Bank Field Dr. - 32202

Saturday, Dec. 18