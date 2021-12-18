Hundreds of wreaths distributed to graves at Georgia National Cemetery

This was just one of over 2,500 locations across the United States where special wreaths were placed in memoriam of those who served.

CANTON, Ga. — Each December, volunteers lay wreaths at the gravestones of those who have served the country as part of the Wreaths Across America campaign.

This includes Jerome White, who went out on Saturday laying wreaths at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. He and dozens of other volunteers distributed wreaths to every headstone in the memorial park.

Once White was finished commemorating the service members, he made a post on the park's Facebook page.

"Mission accomplished!!! Thanks to all that came out to help," White wrote.

White told 11Alive, "It's more about awareness and raising funds for the project than my personal recognition."

This was just one of over 2,500 locations across the United States where special wreaths were placed in memoriam of those who served the country.

In addition, the Wreaths Across America nonprofit group also ships nearly 2.4 million wreaths to more than 3,100 locations all over the world.