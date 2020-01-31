Starting Monday if you hear gunfire and see light and sirens around Naval Station Mayport there's a good chance it's part of annual training.

Every year around the country Navy bases practice anti-terrorism drills, specifically anti-terrorism and active shooter drills.

This year bases locally expect Mayport will take part in those exercises starting Feb. 3.

Those on base can expect to see an increase in emergency response vehicles coming and going from the base.

The training is not just exclusive to Mayport either. It will also happen at the military bases at King's Bay and NAS Jacksonville as well.

At times you may hear simulated gunfire along. Assistance will also be aided by Jacksonville Fire Rescue and the sheriff's office.

The bases may be on lock-down at times.

If you've signed up for text alerts, it will also provide crews a chance to test those systems. You can expect to see alerts on your phones as well. They will state a drill is in progress.

Commander Patricia Tyler said the exercises, Solid Curtain Citadel Shield are not just good for members of the military but should remind your family to have a plan in the event of an active shooter.

“Talk to your families, what would you do if you were at work and there was an active shooter, how would you handle that?" Tyler said. "Where are your exit points, would you run which is the first choice if you’re able to. Would you hide, where would you hide, where would you hide and how would you hide."

The drills will take place from Feb. 3 through Feb. 14.