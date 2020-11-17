Designs for USS Orleck welcome center in Downtown Jacksonville approved by DDRB

According to the design plans, the project proposes to moor the USS Orleck at Pier 1 and provide a guest services area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Big things are on the horizon for the shipyards in Downtown Jacksonville.

Last week the Downtown Development Review Board (DDRB) approved the design plans for a temporary welcome center and office space for USS Orleck DD-886 Naval Museum, according to a report from The Jacksonville Daily Record.

The Daily Record reports that DDRB voted last week 8-0 in favor of the building, which will be located off Pier 1, but added a condition that the applicant must file to extend the approval for a temporary building after three years or submit designs for a permanent center

According to the design plans, the project proposes to moor the USS Orleck at Pier 1, and provide a guest services area with restrooms, access walkways to the ship and additional amenities.

The Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association says the museum will promote educational and recreational programs that will help benefit Downtown Jacksonville.

The museum still needs approval from City Council.

