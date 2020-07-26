Community holds vigil in honor of Vanessa Guillen, to support local victims of sexual harassment in the military

Community members organized a vigil at Memorial Park for the Army Specialist who was murdered. She was stationed at Fort Hood in Texas.

Community members held a moment of silence Saturday at a vigil for Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen at Memorial Park in Jacksonville.

Guillen, who was 20 years old, disappeared from Fort Hood in Texas in April. Her body was found two months later. According to an affidavit, another specialist, Aaron Robinson, beat Guillen to death with a hammer. He later killed himself.

Vigil set to start remembering Army specialist Vanessa Guillen. Organizers say with the big military community in Jacksonville, they know several women who have been sexually harassed while serving. They say they want to bring more awareness to these women’s stories too. pic.twitter.com/xTMQpB7u4c — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) July 25, 2020

“The impact her death has had significantly on women, particularly who are in the military, that are in positions where sexual harassment, rape and inappropriate behavior tends to be very dominant," said one of the organizers, Andrea Reyes, an immigration attorney, "and so we wanted to bring some positive stories out of the community and provide a safe space for us to talk about it and to mourn her life."

Guillen told her family she'd been sexually harassed, but was scared to report it. Reyes said COVID-19 concerns pushed back the vigil, but they wanted to bring awareness to women's stories locally and have the event.

"It was time that we brought positive memories to her name. Here in Jacksonville being a military city, we've definitely seen [sexual harassment], but it's an issue that transcends the military," Reyes said.

This week, U.S. House members pushed for more accountability in military leadership so victims of harassment feel more comfortable to come forward.

"As a mother and having young daughters and having family that has served in the military, it was very important to be here because I can relate from a mother, and I can relate having young daughters who have dreams and aspirations," Beatriz Padgett, who attended the vigil, said.

"Even though we’re in Jacksonville, Florida, our love and support can go to Fort Hood, Texas, that can go right across the border for her," Padgett said.

Reyes and other organizers like Carliana Harris, said they hope the vigil let others know they're not alone.

“We want the family, Vanessa Guillen’s family, to know that we stand with them," Harris said. "That we stand in solidarity with them, that we want to honor their daughter and that they’re not alone," she said.