Coast Guard ship returns to Mayport after assisting with deadly boat capsize in South Florida

Part of its patrol included assuming on-scene command of the incident off the coast of Florida, where dozens of people went missing after a boat capsize.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard Cutter Valiant returned to Naval Station Mayport Friday after completing a 30-day patrol in the Caribbean.

Part of that patrol included assuming on-scene command of the incident off the coast of Florida, where, initially, 39 people were said to be missing after a boat capsized.

The lone survivor of the incident was also rescued by a vessel en-route to Jacksonville.

During the Valiant's patrol, the crew also patrolled over 6,300 miles in the Caribbean Sea, conducting a variety of operations in support of Coast Guard District 7.

The Coast Guard says crew partnered with both foreign and domestic military agencies in the detection, interdiction, and repatriation of over 200 migrants interdicted in the high seas.

“Combating illegal immigration and protecting the safety of life at sea are extremely challenging missions that require the utmost flexibility and dedication,” said Cmdr. Jeff Payne, Valiant’s commanding officer. “I could not be more proud of the crew executing the missions flawlessly, saving over 200 lives and working with multiple government agencies to keep our nation safe.”

The Valiant is a multi-mission 210-foot medium-endurance cutter.