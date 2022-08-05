Watch: City of Jacksonville, organizations recognize Purple Heart recipients Friday night

The Purple Heart is a military combat award presented to U.S. Armed Forces service members who are wounded in combat, and posthumously to next of kin.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville and the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 524 will recognize wounded heroes of the U.S. Armed Forces during a public event Friday night.

The event will be held at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall at 6 p.m. and is free to attend. Those who have been awarded the Purple Heart are especially encouraged to attend and be recognized.

Watch it live here starting at 6:05 p.m.

The Purple Heart is a military combat award presented to U.S. Armed Forces service members who are wounded in combat, and posthumously to next of kin in the name of those who are killed in action or die of wounds received in action.

Following Friday night's program, event organizers say attendees are invited to walk the Purple Heart Trail, a quarter-mile walk from the Veterans Memorial Wall to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena that will be decorated by Navy Wives, Daughters in Dixie.

Parking is free and restrooms will be available.